Oregon recriminalizes drug possession A few years ago, Oregon became the first state in the country to approve a measure decriminalizing small amounts of drugs. Now, the state is recriminalizing them after opioid deaths in Oregon tripled between 2019 and 2022. Many of the deaths have been attributed to the rise in fentanyl, leaving state officials and authorities scrambling to find a solution. Meira Gebel, a reporter for Axios Portland, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.