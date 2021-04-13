Live

Oprah's loss is Weight Watchers' gain

After billionaire talk show host Oprah Winfrey declared she had lost 26 pounds using the diet program Weight Watchers, shares at Weight Watchers International rose as much as 26%. CBSN's Carolyn Costello has more on the surging stocks.
