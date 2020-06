Oprah Winfrey reveals "Deacon King Kong" as her latest book club pick Only on "CBS This Morning," Oprah Winfrey announced "Deacon King Kong" by New York Times best-selling author James McBride as her new book club pick. The book takes place in 1969 and follows the life of a community in a Brooklyn housing project. Author James McBride joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the book and the power of forgiveness.