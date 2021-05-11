Oprah Winfrey on who she channeled for her "A Wrinkle in Time" character The highly-anticipated movie "A Wrinkle in Time" is based on the best-selling 1962 novel of the same name. The story follows a teenager named Meg who travels through time to rescue her missing father. Along the way, she is helped by three supernatural beings. Oprah Winfrey portrays Mrs. Which, the wisest of the three. Winfrey joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss where she drew inspiration for her character, director Ava DuVernay's decision to cast a black girl for the lead, and the movie's message.