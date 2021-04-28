Live

Watch CBSN Live

Oprah Winfrey is open to a presidential run

Oprah Winfrey says she could run for president after learning from Donald Trump that you don't need experience in politics to become commander-in-chief. Watch her reaction to a question about running for the White House.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.