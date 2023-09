Oprah Winfrey, Arthur C. Brooks on new book and People's Fund of Maui criticism Oprah Winfrey and co-author Arthur C. Brooks share wisdom from their own lives and careers for their new book "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier." Plus, Winfrey explains why she created the People's Fund of Maui with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and responds to criticism.