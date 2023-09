Oprah talks new book club pick, "Wellness: A novel," with author Nathan Hill Only on "CBS Mornings," Oprah Winfrey reveals her newest book club selection, "Wellness: A novel," by New York Times best-selling author Nathan Hill. Hill shares the inspiration for the novel and discusses some of the big questions it poses about life and love. Winfrey shares what drew her to choose the book and what she learned from it about happiness.