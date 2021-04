Oprah: Hollywood gender pay gap conversation has hit critical moment Oprah Winfrey is out with a new documentary series, "Belief," sharing people's faith and spiritual practices around the world. This month, Variety named her a "Power of Women" honoree for her work with the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation. In Part 1 of her interview, Oprah joins “CBS This Morning” and shares her thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s essay on Hollywood sexism and wage gap.