Oprah explores spirituality in new documentary series "Belief" “Belief” is a landmark series on OWN exploring humankind’s ongoing search to connect with something greater than ourselves. Oprah Winfrey narrates the program, spanning six continents over seven consecutive nights and following a range of people on their journeys. In Part 2 of her interview, Oprah joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss what inspired her to create the series.