Oprah explores "life-changing question" in treating childhood trauma

For Sunday's "60 Minutes," Oprah Winfrey traveled to Milwaukee, where she grew up, to learn about a revolutionary approach in the city to childhood trauma. She spoke to Dr. Bruce Perry, the world's leading expert on early trauma who has treated survivors of high-profile events like the Columbine shooting. Winfrey joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the question should shift from "What's wrong with that child?" to "What happened to that child?"
