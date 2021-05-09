Live

Watch CBSN Live

Opioids driving down U.S. life expectancy

Life expectancy in the U.S. has declined for the second year in a row, and opioid drug-related deaths are partially responsible, according to the CDC. Washington Post health reporter Lenny Bernstein joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.