Operation Warp Speed vaccine development adviser discusses distribution plans Even as the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases surpasses 12.5 million, there is some positive news. AstraZeneca is now the third pharmaceutical company with a promising vaccine candidate. Moncef Slaoui leads the U.S. vaccine development for Operation Warp Speed and he joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the federal government is preparing for a vaccine rollout.