Opera legend Andrea Bocelli on the healing powers of music For years, Andrea Bocelli has been providing hope and comfort through music, especially in a challenging year like 2020. His message for the holidays is: There is always hope. It is the theme of his new album and his Christmas concert, which explored the Christmas through the eyes of his 8-year-old daughter, "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell spoke with Bocelli.