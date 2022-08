Opening statements begin in latest R. Kelly trial Opening statements began Wednesday in Chicago in a federal trial for R. Kelly. He's accused of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial. Jim DeRogatis, journalist and author of "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly," first broke the story for the Chicago Sun Times back in 2000, and he joins CBS News to discuss this latest case.