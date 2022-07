Opening arguments to begin in Steve Bannon trial Jury selection continues to determine who will hear former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's case in court ahead of opening arguments, which are expected to be heard Tuesday. The trial comes as the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol prepares to hear testimony from two new high-profile witnesses. CBS Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with details on the jury selection and what comes next.