Watch CBS News

OpenAI's ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak with users

ChatGPT has become even more advanced in its ability to inform and interact with users. OpenAI confirmed Wednesday the artificial intelligence-powered system can now browse the internet to provide users with the most up-to-date information when previously it only used data up to September 2021. OpenAI also announced this week that ChatGPT can now "see, hear, and speak" with users through newly rolled-out features. Kyle Wiggers, senior enterprise reporter at TechCrunch, joined CBS News to talk about the updates.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.