OpenAI's ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak with users ChatGPT has become even more advanced in its ability to inform and interact with users. OpenAI confirmed Wednesday the artificial intelligence-powered system can now browse the internet to provide users with the most up-to-date information when previously it only used data up to September 2021. OpenAI also announced this week that ChatGPT can now "see, hear, and speak" with users through newly rolled-out features. Kyle Wiggers, senior enterprise reporter at TechCrunch, joined CBS News to talk about the updates.