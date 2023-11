OpenAI employees revolt over Sam Altman firing More than 700 employees, 95% of the OpenAI's staff, say they are ready to follow ousted CEO Sam Altman to Microsoft, where he is set to build a new AI venture. CBS News senior business and tech correspondent Jo Ling Kent has the latest on the situation. And Martin Baccardax, senior editor and chief markets correspondent at TheStreet, joined CBS News to discuss how we got here.