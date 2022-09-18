Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sept. 18 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," domestic and international crises test global relations as world leaders converge in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Their next stop? The annual United Nations gathering in New York. Plus, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a public rebuke from a key partner and the cold shoulder from another as Ukrainians retake more of their territory, uncovering horrors left behind by Russian forces.