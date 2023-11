Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 5, 2023 This week on "Face the Nation," White House deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer joins Margaret Brennan as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to the Middle East. Plus, Reps. Jason Crow and Tony Gonzales, co-chairs of the For Country caucus in Congress, discuss their efforts working across the aisle.