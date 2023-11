Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 26, 2023 This week on "Face the Nation," Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani says 4-year-old American Abigail Mor Edan is on the list of hostages expected to be released on Sunday. Plus, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the latest on the deal brokered by the U.S. and Qatar to free the hostages.