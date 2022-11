Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 20 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," change is coming to Washington, but as both parties try to move past the chaos of the 2020 and 2022 campaigns, a certain former president is not on board with that. We'll talk to former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former Vice President Mike Pence, Rep. Zoe Lofgren and more.