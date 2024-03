Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," March 31, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," as cleanup is underway after Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, Ed O'Keefe speaks to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Plus, the Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Cardinal Gregory, and the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, the Ret. Reverend Mariann Budde, discuss faith in America on Easter Sunday.