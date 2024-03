Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," March 17, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan speaks to the heads of the House Committee on Communist China, Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Mike Gallagher, and tech watcher Kara Swisher. Plus, Brennan sits down with former Vice President Mike Pence, who said last week that he wouldn't endorse former President Donald Trump in 2024.