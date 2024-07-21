Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 21, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," as Americans take stock of the tumultuous political moment they are living through, Margaret Brennan speaks to key Democrats Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Dean Phillips, who both joined the growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers calling on President Biden to step aside in the 2024 race. Plus, Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond joins, along with House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Mike Turner.