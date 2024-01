Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Jan. 21, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that the "agenda" that her administration has accomplished "is the same set of values that President Biden has and will continue to fight for these things." Plus, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about her endorsement of former President Donald Trump and 2024 Republican hopeful Nikki Haley joins.