Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Jan. 14, 2024 The 2024 Republican race for president will have its first nominating contests in Iowa this week and New Hampshire next week. Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who has endorsed former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, joins Margaret Brennan to discuss the state of the race. Plus, Charlie D'Agata joins from Tel Aviv, Israel, as Israel's war with Hamas reaches the grim milestone of 100 days.