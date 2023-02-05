Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Feb. 5 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," the high stakes diplomatic drama over the Chinese spy balloon is intensifying, as we learn more about what the Chinese may have discovered from their soaring surveillance. We ask Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz how the incident will impact our already strained relationship with China. Then, following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by the Memphis police, we'll take a look at efforts to renew police reform with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.