Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Feb. 18, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," former President Donald Trump faces yet another legal setback, and with the South Carolina Republican primary less than a week away, Nikki Haley is fighting for her home state. We'll hear from both of South Carolina's Republican senators — Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham — about their recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, and how the death of Putin critic Alexey Navalny will impact the push to aid Ukraine.