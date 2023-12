Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Dec. 17, 2023 This week on "Face the Nation," Anthony Salvanto discusses the latest CBS News poll of GOP voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, which offers a ray of hope for Republicans who want to deny former President Donald Trump the nomination. Plus, Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas and Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova join Margaret Brennan.