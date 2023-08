Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Aug. 6, 2023 This week on "Face the Nation," many believe the third indictment of Donald Trump could be the most serious case yet. We'll talk with three Trump administration figures who could testify: former Vice President Mike Pence, former Attorney General Bill Barr and Chris Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, now a CBS News expert and analyst.