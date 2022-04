Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 24 This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” we’ll have the latest on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to war-torn Ukraine and a Sunday exclusive interview with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Plus, we check in with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the long-awaited COVID vaccine for America’s youngest.