Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 14, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation," as the world waits for what Israel's response will be after the Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles, President Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. John Kirby, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, joins Margaret Brennan, along with House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Rep. Michael McCaul.