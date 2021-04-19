Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, June 26

"Face the Nation" talks with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and discusses the recent Brexit vote with our panel of experts. Plus, we'll discuss our new battleground tracker polls with CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto.
