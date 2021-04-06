Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, July 26

The latest on the Lafayette theater shooting and gun control in Congress, along with news from 2016 campaign, with Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and more
