Open: This is Face the Nation, April 27

The latest on the crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East peace process with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Deputy National Security Adviser Tony Blinken, Sens. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and others
