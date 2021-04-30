Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: Face the Nation, May 7

Today on Face the Nation, a look back at the House passage of the GOP health care bill, the public reaction, what's next for health care reform, and more. Plus, a group of Pennsylvania voters weigh in on the state of politics in the U.S.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.