Only a matter of time: The disaster awaiting Pacific Northwest Five years ago a 9.0 mag earthquake and tsunami devastated eastern Japan in 2011, and scientists say it's a question of when, not If, it happens here in the Pacific Northwest; research shows the region is overdue for a major quake. To prepare for a devastating natural disaster, officials are drawing up evacuation plans and greenlighting seismic upgrades. Don Dahler has a report on the efforts some communities are making.