Only 15 cars get top IIHS safety mark for 2018 list The 2018 list of the safest vehicles is out and just 15 earned the highest rating, down from 69 last year. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety made it more difficult to be named a Top Safety Pick Plus. Kia and Subaru models were among the highest rated; no minivans, pickups or mini-cars made the cut. Kris Van Cleave reports.