Online shopping expected to hit $189 billion this season as storefronts struggle As online holiday shopping sales are expected to hit a record-breaking $189 billion this season, many people are wondering what will be left of the physical landscape of American cities as businesses grapple to evolve in the face of a changing economy and restrictions forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Dana Jacobson speaks to experts in the real estate field to hear about the growing challenges faced by store owners and the landlords who rent to them.