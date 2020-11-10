Online learning help: Teen creates website that organizes the best online resources for all ages The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of students around the world to switch to online learning. To help students navigate the difficulties of remote schooling, one high schooler took inspiration from the Netflix user experience. Seventeen-year-old Sophia Joffe launched her website, eLearn.fyi, to organize and collate hundreds of the best online resources for all ages. Meg Oliver reports for the "CBS This Morning" series School Matters.