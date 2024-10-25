Onions investigated as source of deadly E. coli outbreak More fast food chains are removing raw onions from their menus after a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's quarter pounder burgers. The parent company for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC says it has proactively removed fresh onions from menus at select locations after McDonalds named them as the likely source of the outbreak. McDonald's said Thursday a California supplier was the source of the fresh onions used in the affected burgers.