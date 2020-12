One year later: A look at Wuhan, the coronavirus pandemic's ground zero One year ago in December 2019, the fist symptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, China. As the pandemic swept across the globe, more than 65 million people have been infected, and more than 1.5 million killed. Ramy Inocencio returns to Wuhan to see how a year of living with the coronavirus has changed life.