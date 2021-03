One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, doctor reflects on medical advances and the pandemic's lessons March 11 marks one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Dr. Leo Nissola, a physician and immunotherapy specialist, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about vaccines, the lessons of the past year and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' new guidance that people can visit their loved ones in nursing homes.