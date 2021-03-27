One World Trade Center opened for business

Live

The first tenants are moving in to the One World Trade Center -- 13 years and 7 weeks after the 9/11 attacks. In lower Manhattan, it's a symbol of resurgence for an area that's been slowly recovering. Kris Van Cleave reports.
