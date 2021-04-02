Live

Watch CBSN Live

One up-and-coming company gives Detroit a chance

Steven Bock heads up Shinola, but it’s not the shoeshine Shinola your grandfather remembers. They are a unique company that does make high-end products, which has chosen Detroit as the place to hang their corporate hat. Dean Reynolds reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.