Election 2020
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Obama Interviews
Norah O'Donnell Reports
Surveillance Documentary
Coronavirus Updates
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Georgia official on vote recount: "The numbers reflect the will of the people"
Watch Live: Trump delivers remarks on lowering prescription drug prices
Pfizer asks U.S. regulators to OK emergency use of COVID vaccine
Dems demand GSA chief explain delay in certifying Biden's win
Feds execute drug dealer who helped bury teen alive
Rachel Maddow in emotional return after partner's COVID diagnosis
1 in 4 Americans are jobless or earning poverty-level wages
Pop-star-politician's arrest sparks deadly protests
NY probe looking at Trump Org's payments to Ivanka Trump
2020 Elections
Dems demand GSA chief explain delay in certifying Biden's win
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Biden's win in Georgia reaffirmed after recount
Biden says Trump delay on transition is "hard to fathom"
Trump officials and Biden team have "marginal" communications
Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit over election certification
Biden's top Cabinet contenders come into focus
Where the Trump campaign and Republicans' election-related lawsuits stand
Jill Biden to reshape role of first lady by continuing to teach
Trump campaign to request recount of two Wisconsin counties
When do states certify their election results?
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
One-quarter of Americans are jobless or earn poverty wages
The inability to earn a living wage is creating an economic headwind for the nation, one expert says.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue