Live

Watch CBSN Live

One NCAA photographer's final, Final Four

Official NCAA photographer Rich Clarkson has photographed the Final Four for 60 years straight. He will have a courtside seat in Indianapolis just one more time. David Begnaud reports on the man who's been a "picture of perfection.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.