One more dies from Chattanooga shooting

Randall Smith died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the Chattanooga shooting, bringing the death toll up to five servicemen. Jericka Duncan reports from Chattanooga at a makeshift memorial where many have shown up to grieve.
