One cop killed, five injured in three separate shootings Friday

Friday was a dangerous night for police officers. One officer was killed and another was seriously injured in Kissimmee, Florida. The officers were checking people in an area of the city known for drug activity when they were shot. Three suspects were arrested and a fourth is being sought. A few hours later in Jacksonville, two police officers were shot and wounded. Two Pennsylvania state troopers are also recovering after they were shot.
