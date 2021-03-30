Live

Oncoming storm already causing widespread travel disruptions

The winter storm is grounding travelers across the country, with airlines canceling more than 1,800 flights Monday and 1,700 more Tuesday. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the upcoming travel hurdles.
